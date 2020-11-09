Senator Bob Dole chairs new Honor Flight Ambassadors Program

ARLINGTON, Va. (WANE) – The Honor Flight Network announced Monday that former Kansas Senator Bob Dole will serve as the first member and inaugural chair of the organization’s newly formed Ambassadors Program.

The Honor Flight Ambassadors will be a group of “accomplished leaders, high-profile personalities and patriotic celebrities” who will generate awareness and support of the Honor Flight Network’s mission to send veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the national memorials built in their honor, the press release said.

“Senator Dole has long been Honor Flight’s biggest champion because he knows first-hand the life-changing experience of seeing our nation’s military memorials up-close in the company of fellow veterans,” said Meredith Rosenbeck, CEO of Honor Flight Network. “We are honored and grateful that the Senator is now going even further in his support, particularly when our mission has never been more urgent.”

Every year, the Honor Flight Network takes more than 20,000 veterans to Washington, D.C., all at no cost to the veterans. The wait list for these trips has only grown in the last year as most 2020 flights were postponed due to COVID-19.

“It’s certainly a privilege to chair the new Honor Flight Ambassadors Program. Since 2006, visiting with Honor Flight veterans at the World War II Memorial has been a real highlight for me,” Dole said. “The entire experience greeting and thanking these American heroes is a heartwarming one. I encourage anyone who isn’t familiar with Honor Flight to learn more about this incredible organization.”