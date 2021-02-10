Sen. Young plans to reintroduce amendment to protect Americans with pre-existing conditions

WASHINGTON (WANE) – This week, U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) along with a number of other senators plan to reintroduce an amendment to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) that protects Americans with pre-existing conditions.

The Protect Act is legislation that protects Americans with pre-existing conditions and ensures that Americans will never be denied health care coverage or be charged more because of a pre-existing condition, the press release said.

“When it comes to healthcare, there is bipartisan agreement that we must protect people with pre-existing conditions,” Senator Young said. “Families should never have to worry about being denied coverage because of a pre-existing condition, and our legislation will ensure they are protected.”

The Protect Act amends HIPAA to:

Guarantee the availability of health insurance coverage in the individual or group market, regardless of pre-existing conditions.

Prohibit discrimination against patients based on health status – including prohibiting increased premiums for patients due to pre-existing conditions.

Prohibit insurance companies from excluding coverage of treatments for a beneficiary’s pre-existing condition.

The other senators involved include: Senators Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Richard Burr (R-N.C.)

Read more about the Protect Act HERE.