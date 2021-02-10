Sen. Young plans to reintroduce amendment to protect Americans with pre-existing conditions

National/World

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WANE) – This week, U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) along with a number of other senators plan to reintroduce an amendment to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) that protects Americans with pre-existing conditions.

The Protect Act is legislation that protects Americans with pre-existing conditions and ensures that Americans will never be denied health care coverage or be charged more because of a pre-existing condition, the press release said.

“When it comes to healthcare, there is bipartisan agreement that we must protect people with pre-existing conditions,” Senator Young said. “Families should never have to worry about being denied coverage because of a pre-existing condition, and our legislation will ensure they are protected.”  

The Protect Act amends HIPAA to:

  • Guarantee the availability of health insurance coverage in the individual or group market, regardless of pre-existing conditions.
  • Prohibit discrimination against patients based on health status – including prohibiting increased premiums for patients due to pre-existing conditions.
  • Prohibit insurance companies from excluding coverage of treatments for a beneficiary’s pre-existing condition. 

The other senators involved include: Senators Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Richard Burr (R-N.C.)

Read more about the Protect Act HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss