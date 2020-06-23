Sen. Braun proposes bill limiting qualified immunity for police

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WANE) Democrats and Republicans in Washington are having major disagreements regarding police reform and one area of contention is qualified immunity for police officers.

Qualified immunity is a court-created doctrine that shields the government, including law enforcement agencies, from legal accountability in civil court even when they violate someone’s constitutional rights.

House Democrats want to overhaul the standard so it’s easier to sue officers in civil court. However many Republicans disagree.

On Tuesday Braun proposed the Reforming Qualified Immunity Act with the intention of finding a middle ground on the issue.

According to a news release posted on Braun’s website, qualified immunity was originally intended to defend government employees acting with good faith. However it has expanded to protect those acting well-outside the law if the allegedly deprived right has not yet been “clearly established” in the relevant jurisdiction.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the question of police immunity earlier this month, passing it off to Congress to decide.