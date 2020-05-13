Self-employed, part-time Ohio workers can get jobless aid

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials say self-employed and part-time workers in Ohio can now apply for unemployment through the federal stimulus package.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services began accepting applications on Tuesday.

The department’s director says some payments will begin going out by the end of the week.

Many people who were denied regular unemployment benefits may be eligible payments through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. It allows for up to 39 weeks of benefits.

Meanwhile, Ohio’s Department of Aging has a new phone call-in program to check the well-being of residents who are 60 and older during the pandemic.

