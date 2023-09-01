DENVER (KDVR) — All security screenings, trains and departures were temporarily stopped at Denver International Airport after a security issue Friday afternoon.

Specifics about the issue were not released, but the airport tweeted about the stoppage at 1:44 p.m. MT Friday.

A passenger at the airport told FOX31 there was a loudspeaker announcement saying that there had been a “breach.”

Around 2:10 p.m. planes that had been sitting on the tarmac began taking off and shortly after the airport tweeted that normal operations were resuming.

Friday is expected to be one of the biggest travel days of the year with this expected to be the third busiest holiday weekend of the year.

About 78,000 passengers are expected to travel through the airport Friday according to a release from the airport.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. FOX31 has reached out to DIA for more information.