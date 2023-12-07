MOSCOW (AP) — State news agencies and authorities in Russia say a girl shot several classmates before killing herself at a school in the city of Bryansk.

Initial reports said one person besides the shooter was killed and five people were wounded in Thursday’s gunfire. Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reports that one of the people injured is in serious condition.

Russia’s Investigative Committee says the girl brought a pump-action shotgun to school that she used to fire at her classmates.

Russia’s Interior Ministry said it was looking into a motive for the shooting, which is among several school shootings in the country in recent years.

In this photo taken from video released by Russian Investigative Committee on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, investigators work at the scene of shooting in a class-room of a school in Bryansk, Russia. Russian state news agencies and authorities say a Russian schoolgirl has shot several of her classmates with a gun before killing herself. Initial reports said five people were injured and two were killed, including the shooter, in the incident on Thursday. (Russian Investigative Committee via AP)
