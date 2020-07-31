Restricted alcohol sales imminent as COVID-19 cases rise in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to soon issue an executive order limiting alcohol sales in bars and restaurants to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Republican governor’s executive order will ban alcohol sales after 10 p.m. and the consumption of any drinks purchased before then by 11 p.m.

The order, taking effect Friday, will also boost to three the number of alcoholic drinks that can be bought per takeout meal.

DeWine says the restriction is necessary because social distancing worsens late at night in establishments selling alcohol.

Legal challenges of the governor’s statewide order are expected.

