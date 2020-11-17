Restaurants sue to try to stop new Whitmer ban on dining

FILE – In this Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer’s office took legal action Friday to force the shutdown of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline by revoking the easement that allows an underwater section to run through the Straits of Mackinac. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Just hours before another shutdown, a Michigan restaurant association is suing to try to stop a ban on indoor dining.

It’s an attack on the latest restrictions from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration in response to a wave of coronavirus cases.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association says it made “several good-faith efforts” to reach a compromise with the state health department before the policy was announced Sunday night.

The group says its members could have further reduced risk while keeping their dining rooms open.

The indoor dining ban kicks in after midnight.

The lawsuit says the order violates the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause and due process rights.