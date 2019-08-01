Republicans want Capital One, Amazon to explain data breach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee want Capital One and Amazon to explain to Congress how a hacker accessed the personal information from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications.

The incident was the latest massive data breach at a large company.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and other Republicans have asked for a staff-level briefing by Aug 15. Jordan is the committee’s top Republican.

In a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the lawmakers note that Capital One data was stored on a cloud service provided by Amazon Web Services. The suspected hacker is a former Amazon software engineer.

The lawmakers also want Capital One to describe the scope of the incident and the company’s response.

The Associated Press obtained copies of the letters Thursday.

