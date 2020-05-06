Republican-led House OKs limits on Ohio health director

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans upset with the Ohio health director’s stay-at-home orders have voted in the Ohio House to limit her authority.

The move on Wednesday follows criticism directed at Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and what lawmakers say was his unwillingness to listen to their concerns.

The vote in the GOP-controlled House would restrict mandatory closure and stay-at-home orders issued by the health department to 14 days.

DeWine blasted the decision by his fellow Republicans. He says it creates more uncertainty over public health and employee safety.

DeWine adds that is the last thing the state needs while trying to restore consumer confidence.

