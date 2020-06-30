Reported Ohio virus cases tick up; deaths jump over 1 day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Health Department says the number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases reported to the state has risen slightly in the past day.

The agency also reports a sizable jump in the number of confirmed and probably COVID-19 deaths.

The new figures come as Ohio is seeing an increase in the number of cases being reported daily.

The state now has nearly 52,000 confirmed and probable cases, with a one-day reported increase of 743 compared to 737 reported on Monday.

The Health Department reported 45 deaths on Tuesday, more than twice the 21-day average of 21 daily deaths.

