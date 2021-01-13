Rep. Jim Banks pledges to vote against impeachment, touts Trump’s accomplishments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WANE) — Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana said he will vote against the impeachment of President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection on Wednesday. Before he voted, he 3rd District Congressman explained his decision to WANE 15.

Banks said those few who broke into the U.S. Capitol last week should be jailed and fully prosecuted. He doesn’t believe President Trump is to blame, though.

Banks also said he will attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week, and added that he’s disappointed that Trump won’t be in attendance.

Throughout Trump’s term, Banks has called him a great leader. With only a week left in his presidency, Banks was asked if he still stands by this statement.