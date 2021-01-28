Rep. Banks introduces fetal remains protection bill

WASHINGTON (WANE) – More than a year after thousands of fetal remains were found at the home of a former abortion doctor, a new bill in Congress is intended to ensure it does not happen again.

On Thursday, Rep. Jim Banks (R-3rd) introduced a bill that would block the Biden administration from reversing the Trump’s administration’s “Protect Life Rule.”

The “Protect Life Rule” ensured entities that received funds from the Title X Family Planning Funding Program were in a physically separate location than an operation that performed abortions, the press release said. It also prohibited Title X funding recipients from providing referrals for abortion.

President Biden is expected to take aim at the rule early in his administration.

If passed, the bill would require that fetal remains are cremated or interred. Providers would have to report the transfer of remains to the US Department of Human Services.

“I thank President Trump’s clarification of the original purpose of Title X, which explicitly did not support pushing abortion as a method of family planning. Abortion is not family planning. It is family ending. Planned Parenthood, which is our nation’s largest abortion provider, doesn’t deserve a dime of taxpayer money,” Rep. Banks said.

The bill was first introduced in 2019, but did not receive a vote.