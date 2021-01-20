Rep. Banks focuses on the future on Inauguration Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Rep. Jim Banks is no newcomer to attending inaugurations, Wednesday being his fourth, but the 3rd District Republican shared why this experience is “different,” and touched on his hopes for the future.

Due to the storming of the U.S. Capitol that took place earlier this month, Rep. Banks said the level of security at President Joe Biden’s inauguration was unlike previous ones.

“Unfortunately there are 25,000 National Guard troops on Capitol Hill that it took,” Banks said. “A lot of us are questioning why it took such a display of force of our military to make today happen. It shouldn’t be that way.”

He also said that the flow of Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony “was a powerful statement” to overcoming any challenges the country may face.

Banks said he remains hopeful for future inaugurations that will require less security and provide a more traditional pre-COVID experience.

“This something I hope only happens once, and then four years from now we get back to having real giant celebrations,” Banks said.

When asked about his hopes for the future on bipartisanship and the pandemic, Banks said he hopes “the worst days are behind us.”

“I really hope that this administration will work with members of Congress from both parties to move our country forward to distribute vaccinations,” he added.