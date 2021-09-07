Remains of Ohio sailor to return to his hometown Wednesday

President Joe Biden watches as a Navy carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — The remains of a 22-year-old U.S. Navy sailor killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan will be returned to his hometown in Ohio on Wednesday before his funeral next week.

Veterans groups on motorcycles will escort the remains of Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton “Max” Soviak from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to his hometown of Berlin Heights.

The public has been invited to line the route of the processional when passes through the villages Milan and Berlin Heights.

A public visitation will be held Sunday at Edison High School. The funeral will be Monday morning at the school’s football stadium.