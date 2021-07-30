Remains of Ohio marine killed in World War II identified

Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Harold W. Hayden

NORWOOD, Ohio (AP) — The remains of a marine killed in fierce island fighting during World War II have been identified as an Ohio man.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said this week that 19-year-old Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Harold W. Hayden, of Norwood, Ohio, was accounted for on March 30, 2020.

Hayden died on the small Pacific Ocean island of Betio on Nov. 22, 1943, the third day of a battle with the Japanese to secure the island.

The agency says scientists used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence, to identify the remains.