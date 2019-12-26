Redwood tree falls, kills hiker in California park

Uncategorized
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a huge redwood tree fell and killed a man visiting Muir Woods National Monument Park in California on Christmas Eve.

Officials say 28-year-old Subhradeep Dutta of Edina, Minnesota, died while walking on a marked dirt trail with two other people in the park north of San Francisco famous for its towering trees.

Dutta was pinned by the trunk of the 200-foot-tall tree and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tree fell following a series of winter storms over the past two weeks.

