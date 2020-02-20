Records: Woman’s DNA found at scene where her son was found

TOLEDO, Ohio (The Blade) — Police records indicate that investigators have found an Ohio mother’s DNA at the scene where her infant son was discovered dead.

Jenna Cisneros and her husband, Jacob Cisneros, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to their combined total of 16 felony charges in the deaths of two infants. The South Toledo couple has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.

According to search warrant affidavits obtained by The Toledo Blade, investigators claim to have matched DNA from Jenna Cisneros to a DNA profile found where the first child was discovered inside a vehicle in Toledo in May 2017.

Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys representing the couple.

