Record number of kids died in hot cars last year Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - More children died in hot cars in the United States in 2018 than any other year on record since 1998, according to the National Safety Council.

Fifty-one children died of pediatric vehicular heatstroke last year. That breaks the previous single-year record set in 2010 of 49 deaths.

The problem has been around for years. Since 1998, nearly 800 children have died from being in hot cars.

According to the NSC, there are three primary circumstances that lead to deaths of children in hot cars:

A caregiver forgetting a child in a vehicle

The child gaining access to the vehicle

Someone knowingly leaving a child in the vehicle

The circumstances of the other 1.3 percent are unknown.

The NSC is now taking action in an effort to reduce these types of tragedies in the future.

The organization is offering a free online training course called "Children in Hot Cars." It provides important information about pediatric vehicular heatstroke and outlines how distraction and other factors can lead to these types of deaths.

Information in the training includes why cars heat up so quickly, why children in particular can succumb to increased temperatures in cars, and what parents, caregivers and others can do to prevent hot car deaths.

“Last year, we set one of the saddest records in U.S. roadway safety history,” said Nick Smith, interim president and CEO of the Council. “We believe this new training will go a long way toward educating people about pediatric vehicular heatstroke and empowering them with tips so they can avoid behaviors that can lead to these tragic deaths.”

The "Children in Hot Cars" online course only takes about 15 minutes to complete and its interactive and free.

The course suggests parents and caregivers stick to a routine to reduce the risk of forgetting a child in a vehicle. Keeping doors locked so children can't gain access and teaching them that cars are not play areas can also prevent heat-related deaths in cars.

As we approach the warmer months of spring and summer in Indiana, these reminders are especially important.

The release comes during Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April. Each year the NSC uses the month to educate people about the various forms of distraction in vehicles. That includes forgetting children in the back seat because they're distracted.

The NSC has also done work to affect legislation related to hot car deaths around the country.

Last summer, the council published Kids in Hot Cars: A Legislative Look Across the U.S. It aims to educate people about these kinds of deaths, while also garnering support for the following objectives:

Support stronger laws to protect children from being knowingly left unattended in vehicles

Increase awareness and understanding of vehicle heating dynamics

Increase awareness of the risk of children gaining access to vehicles on their own

Encourage policies for childcare providers

Recommend study of factors that contribute to unknowingly leaving a child in a vehicle

It also features a first-hand account of a father who lost his daughter to pediatric vehicular heatstroke.

You can download and read the full report at http://safety.nsc.org/kids-in-hot-cars-report

You can also download and share the following resources from the NSC: