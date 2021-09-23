Recall issued for 3.3 million newborn loungers after 8 infant deaths

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WANE) The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Thursday announced the recall of 3.3 million newborn loungers following the deaths of eight infants.

The recall includes Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers.

Photo of Boppy newborn loungers provided by CPSC

According to the CPSC consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for a refund. The loungers were sold in a variety of colors and fashions and measure about 23 inches long by 22 inches wide and 7 inches high. The loungers were sold from January 2004 through September 2021 for between $30 and $44.

Anyone with one of the recalled loungers should contact The Boppy Company toll-free at 800-416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.boppy.com and click “Recall & Safety Alert” for more information.

The CPSC says infants can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing, or roll off the lounger onto an external surface, such as an adult pillow or soft bedding that obstructs breathing.

The infants who died reportedly suffocated after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the lounger and were found on their side or on their stomach. The infant deaths occurred between December 2015 and June 2020.

“These types of incidents are heartbreaking,” said Acting Chairman Robert S. Adler. “Loungers and pillow-like products are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation. Since we know that infants sleep so much of the time – even in products not intended for sleep – and since suffocation can happen so quickly, these Boppy lounger products are simply too risky to remain on the market.”