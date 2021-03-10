Push to increase hazing penalties renewed after Ohio student dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Bowling Green State University student’s death from alleged alcohol-related hazing last week is invigorating a push to increase criminal penalties for hazing in Ohio.

Two Republican state senators said Wednesday they’re reintroducing a proposal to make alcohol- and drug-related hazing a felony if it causes serious harm to someone.

They say the measure also would help ensure Ohio college students are educated about the dangers of hazing.

Their hope about changing campus culture was echoed by Kathleen Wiant, the mother of an Ohio University student who died after hazing in 2018.

Collin Wiant’s death led to criminal charges against fraternity members there.