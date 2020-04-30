Protesters return to Michigan Capitol to decry virus order

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Conservative activists have returned to the Michigan Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order and business restrictions.

Protesters rally at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

They are trying to put pressure on Republican lawmakers who are meeting to consider extending Whitmer’s coronavirus emergency declaration hours before it was set to expire late Thursday.

Speakers took turns addressing a crowd on the Capitol lawn.

Drivers leaned on their horns as they traveled past in a repeat of what occurred on April 15th but with far fewer numbers.

Whitmer, a Democrat, wants the Republican-led Legislature to extend her emergency declaration by 28 days.

