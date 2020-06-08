Protest in St. Louis suburb after police SUV strikes man

FLORISSANT, Mo. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — A suburban St. Louis police detective has been suspended after a video appears to show him hitting a man with a police SUV and then hitting the suspect at least twice while arresting him.

Florissant Police Chief Tim Fagan has asked St. Louis County police and the FBI to investigate. The arrest occurred Tuesday in Dellwood and was captured by a resident’s doorbell camera. Two other officers who were at the scene are on leave. About 200 protesters gathered outside the Florissant police department Sunday after the video circulated but there were no reports of violence.

