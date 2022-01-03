Prosecutor wants US death penalty for police shooting pair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The first meteor shower of 2022 continues at its peak tonight into Tuesday morning, January 4. With a mostly clear sky, and without much light from a nearly new moon, patient skywatchers away from city lights around northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio will be able to see up to 60 meteors per hour. Lower amounts, less than 20 meteors per hour, will be visible in areas with city lights.

The highest amounts of meteors will be spotted in the couple of hours preceding dawn. So, be up early, between 5:30 and 7:30, if you want to take advantage of your best chances. However, if you prefer to try to take a look before bed on this Monday night, you still have a chance at seeing some.

Just head out and look up in the sky. Allow your eyes time to adjust to the darkness and wait. It may take awhile to see a meteor breeze by. You do not have to look in any certain direction. If you're looking up and a meteor appears, your eyes will spot it.