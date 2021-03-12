Probe started after Ohio zoo worker attacked by cheetah

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — Authorities were investigating Friday after a cheetah attacked a worker at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

The incident happened Thursday when two animal program staff members were walking the harnessed 4-year-old cheetah, Isabelle, when a worker from the Heart of Africa region approached, the zoo said.

“At this time, Isabelle’s care team had her sit and she was calm and purring. The team invited the keeper to approach closer. When the keeper approached them, Isabelle crouched down and lunged toward the Heart of Africa keeper, who works around giraffes and other hoofstock,” the zoo said.

Medics were called and the zookeeper was taken to a hospital for evaluation “out of precaution.” The worker was released, the zoo said.

Officials suspect the scent of the other animals on the zookeeper triggered the cheetah’s natural instinct to attack, but they are still investigating.

Officials, citing health privacy laws, did not release the name of the zookeeper.