Probe into Dakota Access protest continues 4 years later

A line of protesters against the construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota head to a unity rally on the west steps of the State Capitol late Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, in Denver. Several hundred marchers walked from the four directions to the Capitol to take part […]

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A violent clash four years ago between Dakota Access Pipeline protesters and law enforcement is still being investigated, and one protester has been jailed for refusing to provide grand jury testimony.

No one has been criminally charged in the November 2016 clash, which severely injured 21-year-old New York City resident Sophia Wilansky.

She has sued law officers and Morton County, alleging police intentionally targeted her with a concussion grenade. Fellow protester Steve Martinez was taken into federal custody Feb. 3 for contempt of court.

His attorneys say his detainment is tied to Wilansky’s lawsuit and government attempts to blame protesters.