Private sector invited to fix Ohio jobless claims issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine is bringing in the private sector to help with Ohio’s troubled jobless claims system.

The move comes as Ohioans continue to report problems accessing the system and receiving timely payments.

The Republican governor was expected to outline his plans Thursday at his biweekly briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

DeWine said last week it is “abundantly clear” state government can’t fix the problem the way he wants.

The union representing workers at the state human services agency opposes the move.

The Ohio Civil Service Employees Association blames overpayments and fraudulent claims on private contractors hired during the pandemic.