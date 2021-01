Ohio priest punished for going to Trump rally before Capitol riot

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — An Orthodox priest from Ohio says he has been suspended for three months for going to President Donald Trump’s rally near the White House before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Father Mark Hodges says he was told by a church leader that he was “guilty by association.”

Hodges says he marched toward the Capitol on Jan. 6, but left when he saw a group violently going after the police.

He calls the suspension unjust.

The archbishop from the Diocese of the Midwest Orthodox Church in America confirmed the suspension but won’t comment on the details.

The Lima News reported Hodges was a priest at St. Stephen the First Martyr Orthodox Church in Lima for 20 years but has not served there in three years. He’s current a “supply priest.”

Lima is 60 miles east of Fort Wayne.