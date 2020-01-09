President Trump visits Toledo on heels of Iran tensions

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) — President Trump will speak in Toledo Thursday as a part of his reelection campaign.

The speech at the Huntington Center is expected to be nearly sold out, and tickets can be bought at www.donaldjtrump.com.

Doors open at 3:00 p.m. and the event is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

The President recently gave a speech after Iran took credit for missile strikes on an Iraqi base with U.S. troops that American officials said did not claim any lives. He is expected to expand on his remarks at the rally.