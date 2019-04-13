Pre-cut melon sold at Whole Foods, Kroger recalled; 93 people sick

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pre-cut melon sold at Whole Foods, Kroger and other stores in 9 states recalled; 93

people sick in salmonella outbreak

Caito Foods is voluntarily recalling fresh cut watermelon, fresh cut honeydew melon, fresh cut cantaloupe and fresh cut mixed fruit containing one of these melons, produced at the Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis because these products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Carrau. The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Reports of illnesses linked to these products are under investigation, and Caito Foods is voluntarily recalling the products out of an abundance of caution. The company has been advised by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that it has linked 93 illnesses to the strain of Salmonella under investigation. Caito Foods has temporarily suspended producing and distributing these products as the company and FDA continue their investigations.

The products were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers and distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Find a full list of recalled products, including the brand, product label and retailer where sold, on the FDA website. Caito Food and SpartanNash Company supply to independent retailers, so it is important to look at the label description and brand information to identify the product.

Because it is possible that products could still be on store shelves, this recall extends to both retailers and consumers. Consumers should not consume the product and should promptly dispose of any remaining product.

The potential that these products are contaminated with Salmonella was discovered through information gathered by state departments of public health.

Consumers seeking information may call 844-467-7278 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT and Saturday and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT.

Retailers and wholesale customers should check their inventories and shelves to confirm that none of the products are present or available for purchase by consumers or in warehouse inventories. Please contact 844-467-7278 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT and Saturday and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT to arrange for disposal or return of the product.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.