Power mostly restored for Ohio city after damaging tornado

Residents walk toward their Westbrooke Village Apartment building that was heavily damaged by a tornado Tuesday morning, May 28, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. The Ohio Department of Transportation is using snow plows to remove debris off an Ohio highway after a "large and dangerous" tornado hit the area late Monday.

Crews have restored electricity for most of the 70,000 Dayton-area customers who lost power after tornadoes and severe weather tore through western Ohio nearly a week ago.

Dayton Power & Light reported Sunday that it was still working to restore power for about 6,000 customers.

The National Weather Service says the tornado that hit Brookville and swept through western Dayton had 170 mph winds.

It was one of at least 18 tornadoes that touched down in the region last Monday and Tuesday, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses and damaging hundreds more.

An 82-year-old man in Celina was killed. More than 100 people were injured.

Authorities have been searching for a 71-year-old Dayton-area woman who has dementia and was last seen hours before the tornadoes struck.