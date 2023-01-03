GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say people may have been shooting in celebration when a 16-year-old who was shot and killed just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Joseph ‘Jo-Jo’ Ivory Jr. was shot and killed just after midnight on Jan. 1 near the intersection of Blaine Avenue SE and Boston Street SE, the Grand Rapids Police Department says. It said the medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide.

In a Tuesday update, police said Ivory was in a stolen BMW when he died.

“Investigators are still actively working this case, including following up on reports of celebratory gunfire near the victim at the time he was shot,” GRPD said.

“The firing of a weapon in the City limits is reckless, dangerous, and illegal unless fired in self-defense or at a range,” GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said in a Tuesday release. “Although it is too soon to draw definitive conclusions regarding the bullet that killed him, there were multiple firearms being shot in close proximity to Ivory as a form of holiday celebration. This case is just one of many where the lack of respect for a firearm has led to tragic consequences.”

In Lawrence Township, two men were shot and killed at a New Year’s party when someone started firing a gun in celebration, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ivory left behind a 10-month-old son, his family told News 8. Family and friends gathered for a vigil on Monday to mourn him.

Anyone with information should contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org.