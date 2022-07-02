AKRON, Ohio (CBS) – Protesters marched through Akron, Ohio on Saturday demanding justice for Jayland Walker, a Black man who was shot and killed by police, according to a lawyer for his family.

The protest, organized by a group of pastors, began at Akron’s Second Baptist Church and ended up on the steps of the Akron Justice Center.

Police shot Walker dozens of times as he ran from officers, said lawyer Bobby DiCello citing a review of police video footage due to be made public on Sunday.

Officials have said the incident began when officers tried to stop Walker for a traffic violation while he was driving early Monday morning. Walker fled, according to the Akron Police Department, which said officers reported a gun being fired from the suspect vehicle.

Akron police have said Walker fired a gun at officers who were pursuing him. They plan to release their body camera footage following a news conference on Sunday, hours before a protest march is scheduled.

After several minutes Walker exited his vehicle and ran, while officers chased him on foot and fired at him, saying he presented a “deadly threat,” the police department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Walker, 25, was pronounced dead in the parking lot where he fell. Police representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave during an investigation, according to the department’s statement.

The shooting was the latest in a string of killings of Black men by police in the United States that critics say are unjustified, including the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis which ignited global protests against police brutality.