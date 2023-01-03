NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a hit-and-run driver rear-ended a sport utility vehicle and sent it crashing into a New York City restaurant, injuring 22 people.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Monday in upper Manhattan. Police say a white Audi exited a gas station and rear-ended a Toyota SUV. The SUV mounted the curb and crashed into the front window of the Inwood Bar and Grill.

Police say a total of 22 people were injured in the collision. Nineteen people were taken to hospitals, and the remaining three declined medical attention.

Police say none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Police are seeking the driver of the Audi.