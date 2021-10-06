Police: 4 injured in Texas high school shooting; gunman fled

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured before fleeing, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting happened at Timberview High School in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Authorities said at a news conference that the shooting happened after a fight broke out in the school.

Police were searching for the suspected shooter, whom they identified as Timothy George Simpkin. They said he might be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260.

Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said two of the four injured people were shot. Three of the four were taken to hospitals and the other person refused treatment.