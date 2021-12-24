Police pursuit near Cleveland ends with woman shot, armed driver fleeing

CLEVELAND (AP) — A police pursuit in a Cleveland suburb ended with a woman being shot and the armed driver fleeing on foot in Cleveland.

Authorities say the pursuit began late Tuesday in Garfield Heights. Police were investigating reports of people in two vehicles exchanging gunfire when an officer spotted an SUV that apparently had fled the scene.

The male driver initially refused to stop and went into Cleveland before he eventually pulled over and jumped out of the SUV, brandishing a gun as he ran away. A Garfield Heights officer then fired a shot that struck a 20-year-old female passenger in the SUV.

The woman was being treated at a hospital for injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. The officer wasn’t injured.