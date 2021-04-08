Police: Multiple people shot in eastern Texas, shooter not in custody

BRYAN, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Police say multiple people have been hurt in a shooting at a business in Bryan, Texas, and the shooter is not in custody.

NewsNation affiliate KWKT reported the shooting was at Kent Moore Cabinets store. Bryan is located 15 minutes from Texas A&M University in nearby College Station, Texas.

Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said several people were wounded and transported to local hospitals. It was unclear whether anyone was killed, and the victims’ conditions were not immediately available.

James said employees of the business are being interviewed. He says witnesses have identified a suspect.

Nearby Jane Long Intermediate School confirmed the school is on lockdown but could not provide more information.

KWKT spoke to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which says troopers are investigating.