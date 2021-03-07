Police: Lansing teen, 15, killed in accidental shooting

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old has died after what Lansing police say was an accidental shooting. In a statement Sunday, the Lansing Police Department says another 15-year-old male was arrested and is being held at the Ingham County Youth Home.

The shooting happened Saturday evening. Police initially said it was being investigated as a homicide. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.