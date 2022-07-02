BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — One person has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semitruck performance at a southwestern Michigan air show.

Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened about 1 p.m. Saturday at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival.

The Battle Creek Police Department announced one death.

An air show spokeswoman says the Shockwave Jet Truck was going down a runway when the explosion occurred.

The truck is part of Springfield, Missouri-based Darnell Racing Enterprises. It is powered by two jet engines and reached speeds topping 300 mph.

No other injuries were immediately reported.