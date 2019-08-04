Police in Dayton, Ohio, say 9 people have been killed and at least 16 injured in early Sunday shooting; shooter deceased

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Dayton, Ohio, say 9 people have been killed and at least 16 injured in a mass shooting early Sunday.

The Deputy Director and Assistant Chief of Police in Dayton, Lieutenant Colonel Matt Carper, confirmed during a press conference just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, there was an active shooter situation in downtown Dayton, in the 400 block of East 5th Street. Shots were fired around 1 a.m. prompting the response of police from multiple jurisdictions.

According to Lt. Col. Carper, police identified one shooter — who was shot and killed by Dayton police. He was firing multiple rounds at victims from a “long gun” said Carper.

Miami Valley Hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little said 16 victims have been received at the hospital, but she couldn’t confirm their conditions. Kettering Health Network spokeswoman Elizabeth Long said multiple victims from a shooting had been brought to system hospitals, but didn’t have details on how many.

Video from the scene near downtown Dayton showed a host of emergency vehicles on a street that had been cordoned off. Carper says the FBI is on scene in the Oregon District to provide necessary resources.

The city of Dayton is opening up a convention center, at 22 East 5th Street, as a resource for families who may be looking for loved ones.



#OregonDistrict #update Anyone who saw this incident or knows anything about it please call either 937-333-COPS or a hotline 937-225-6217 to assist us with this investigation. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019



According to Lt. Col. Carper, there should be a second news briefing Sunday morning.

