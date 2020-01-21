Police: Dad strangles coyote to defend family under attack

KENSINGTON, NH (AP) Police say a coyote attacked a pair of dogs, bit a woman and skirmished with a vehicle before being killed by a father who was protecting his family.

The Kensington Police Department believes the same coyote was responsible Monday for attacking a vehicle in Hampton Falls, biting a 62-year-old woman and her dogs on a porch in Kensington, and attacking a family on a walking trail in Exeter.

New Hampshire Fish and Game collected the coyote and will test it for rabies.

