Police: Boy dies after running onto I-90 in Ohio, hit by car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A 12-year-old boy who ran onto an interstate in Cleveland was struck by a car and later died at a hospital, police said.

Officers were called to the eastbound lanes of I-90 at about 2:30 p.m. Friday after the accident.

First responders rendered aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said their preliminary information indicates that the boy was at a group home when he ran off for unknown reasons and ran up a freeway ramp onto the interstate.

The case remains under investigation.

