Police: 3 killed in Ohio bar shooting

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say three people have been killed in an early-morning shooting at a bar.

Police in Lima say two of the people were found dead inside the bar around 2 a.m. Tuesday. They say the body of the third person was found outside on a sidewalk.

A detective says no one is in custody yet.

The shooting happened just before closing time at the Levels Lounge bar in downtown Lima.

Police Sgt. Jason Garlock says several other people were inside the bar at the time, but it doesn’t appear that anyone else was shot.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.