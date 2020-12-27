Police: 2 found dead in southeastern Michigan home

SANDUSKY, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Michigan say two people have been found dead in their home.

The (Port Huron) Times Herald reports the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department says two people were found shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found a 53-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman. They were residents of the home.

Authorities say it appears to be an isolated incident and the deaths remain under investigation.