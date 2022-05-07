NEW YORK (CBS) – Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson spoke Saturday at the National Action Network (NAN) House of Justice in Harlem on the heels of the leaked draft Supreme Court decision that suggests Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

“It wasn’t a revelation. It was a revealing of where they are,” McGill Johnson said of the Supreme Court’s intentions.

McGill Johnson was introduced by NAN Founder and President Rev. Al Sharpton, who joined the network in condemning the pending decision.

“It is yet another reminder that abortion restrictions and bans disproportionately burden Black women, low-income people, and other marginalized members of our community,” NAN wrote in a May 4 statement.

“This has always been about power and control, and I am not here for it,” Johnson went on to say.

The landmark 1973 decision protects a pregnant person’s freedom to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.