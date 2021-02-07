Pickup goes off Ohio interstate onramp into river; 2 killed, 2 injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a pickup truck went out of control on an icy interstate onramp and plunged into an Ohio river, killing two youths and injuring two other people.

Police say the truck went off Ohio’s I-670 eastbound onramp shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. The Columbus Dispatch said it came to rest upside down in the Scioto River, with the passenger compartment below water.

Columbus police say the two youths age 17 and 13 were pronounced dead and another 13-year-old youth and a 64-year-old man were in stable condition. Police said all of the victims were family members.