Philly police head decries tear gas usage against protesters

FILE—In this file photo from June 1, 2020, a protester walks in Philadelphia near smoke after tear gas was dispersed during a march calling for justice over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Philadelphia’s mayor and police chief are scheduled to give an update Thursday, June 25, 2020, on the investigation into the police use of tear gas and rubber bullets on demonstrators who had made it onto Interstate 676 in the early June protest. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, along with Mayor Jim Kenney, apologized to the public Thursday for giving statements that were “substantially inaccurate” in the days after tear gas was used against protesters who were trapped on Interstate 676.

At least one high ranking commander took a voluntary demotion, and Outlaw said a member of the city’s SWAT team will be notified Friday that he is suspended with the intent to dismiss him. She also issued a moratorium on the use of tear gas in most crowd situations. The apologies and personnel decisions came the same day The New York Times released a reconstructed video of the June 1 confrontation on the interstate.

