PFAS found in few Ohio drinking water systems

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials say testing shows that potentially harmful chemicals known as PFAS aren’t widely contaminating the more than 1,500 public drinking water systems in Ohio.

Those manmade chemicals, sometimes called “forever chemicals,” are used in products such as carpeting, cookware and firefighting foam.

They have turned up in drinking water across the U.S.

This year, Ohio sampled water systems serving communities, schools, day cares and mobile home parks.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency says 6% had very low levels of PFAS and will be monitored.

The EPA says only two systems had elevated levels that prompted further action to ensure safe drinking water.