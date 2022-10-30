COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office accepted a petition to amend the minimum-wage rate in Ohio Friday.

The Attorney General’s Office received a written petition to amend Article II, Section 34a of the state constitution, which sets the wage rate, on Oct. 20. The petition proposed to increase the rate and “modify existing requirements for various groups of employees” per a release.

A different version of this petition was rejected earlier this month over “summary omissions.”

According to the release, the next step in the process includes certification from the Ohio Ballot Board. If certified, petitioners will need to collect signatures from registered voters in at least 44 of the 88 counties prior to the election.

More information about the petition, certification letter and the attorney general, visit their website.