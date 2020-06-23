Pence to reveal electric truck at former GM plant in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Vice President Mike Pence heads to Ohio on Thursday for the unveiling of an all-electric pickup truck built by the startup that took over the General Motors assembly plant shuttered last year.

Pence plans remarks after Lordstown Motors Corp.’s truck is revealed near Youngstown. He’ll then attend an event with law enforcement and community leaders.

The state Democratic chairman called it a misguided “photo op,” while the area’s Democratic congressman called for an administration commitment to building a robust electric vehicle market in the Mahoning Valley.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said he didn’t ask Pence to wear a mask.

